GIANTS PLACE STERLING SHEPARD ON IR, PROMOTE FABIAN MOREAU…

As expected, the New York Giants have placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Injured Reserve. Sterling tore the ACL in his left knee against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. To fill his roster spot, the Giants signed cornerback Fabian Moreau to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. Moreau was temporarily elevated to the active roster for the past two games.

The Giants signed Moreau to the Practice Squad in early September. The 6’0”, 204-pound Moreau was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He has spent time with Washington (2017-2020), Atlanta Falcons (2021), and Houston Texans (2022). The Texans released him in August. Moreau has played in 78 regular-season games with 34 starts. In 2021, he started all 16 games for the Falcons and finished the season with 61 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.

On Tuesday, the Giants waived RB Antonio Williams. The Giants signed Williams in January 2022 to a reserve/future contract. The 5’11”, 215-pound Williams was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Bills after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent most of his two seasons with the Bills on their Practice Squad.

The Giants still have one spot open on their 53-man roster.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

In addition to promoting cornerback Fabian Moreau to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad, the Giants also terminated the Practice Squad contract of LB Charles Wiley on Tuesday. The 6’2”, 251-pound Wiley was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ravens cut Wiley in late August 2022.

The Giants also signed WR Makai Polk and CB Olaijah Griffin to the Practice Squad on Wednesday.

The 21-year old, 6’3”, 197-pound Polk was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ravens waived him in late August. Polk was on the Practice Squad of the Ravens until they cut him on Tuesday.

The Giants claimed Olaijah Griffin off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills on August 15th and waived him two weeks later. The 23-year old, 6’0”, 175-pound Griffin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Bills after the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season the Bills’ Practice Squad.

SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. The following practice status is a projection:

WR Sterling Shepard (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), OLB Jihad Ward (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) would not have practiced on Wednesday.

CB Aaron Robinson (appendix) and CB Justin Layne (concussion) would have been limited in practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:30PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.