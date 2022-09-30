Leonard Williams, Kadarius Toney, and Wan’Dale Robinson Out Again

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. All five have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

When asked if the team had considered putting Toney on Injured Reserve, Head Coach Brian Daboll replied, “We haven’t talked about that, (General Manager) Joe (Schoen) and I. He’s getting better. He’s rehabbing, so hopefully we’ll see him out here as soon as we can.”

OLB Jihad Ward (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), and CB Justin Layne (concussion) fully practiced. All three are expected to play on Sunday.

TheAthletic is reporting that center Nick Gates will be activated off of the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List next week. Once activated, Gates will have up to three weeks to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Once that timeframe ends, he either must be added to the roster or revert to the PUP for the rest of the season. Gates suffered a serious, career-threatening lower leg injury in Week 2 of last season requiring multiple surgeries.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants host the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.