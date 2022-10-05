Aaron Robinson Placed on IR; Nick Gates Returns to Practice; Injury Update

GIANTS PLACE AARON ROBINSON ON INJURED RESERVE…

The New York Giants placed starting cornerback Aaron Robinson on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with a knee injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Robinson must remain on Injured Reserve for at least four games. Robinson, a 3rd round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had missed Weeks 2 and 3 after undergoing an appendectomy on September 14.

NICK GATES RETURNS TO PRACTICE…

Offensive center Nick Gates, who is currently on the Reserve/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List, has returned to practice. Gates will have up to three weeks to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Once that timeframe ends, he either must be added to the roster or revert to the PUP for the rest of the season. Gates suffered a serious, career-threatening lower leg injury in Week 2 of last season requiring multiple surgeries.

“Impressive,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We had a walk-through earlier and had him break down the team. Much respect to really anybody that comes back from injuries, but his injuries were significant. All the surgeries and he’s had nothing but a positive mindset since he’s been here. The guys were hooting and hollering when he was breaking them down. You root for guys like that. It’s a tough industry we’re in, in terms of physical things that can happen. Just a lot of respect for him and what he’s done and proud of the young man.”

“It’s 21 days until they have to make a decision about what they want to do with me,” said Gates after practice. “I feel good. It’s nice to be back out there on the field, it’s nice to run around with the guys. It was a good time. It was a good feeling to be back out there. I didn’t think I was going to be back out there this fast… I’m not going to lie. At one point after I had my last surgery, which was No. 7, they had to take the rod out because I had an infection in my bone and put another rod in. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play this year… The original (surgery) they put a rod in, two screws down my tibia. Then I got compartment syndrome. I’ll show you, there’s a big scar. Got compartment syndrome, so they sliced your leg open and let the swelling kind of – fasciotomy it’s called – just let the swelling do its thing and slowly close you up, that took four and then I had to get a skin graft which was No. 6. Then they had to take my rod out and put another rod in which was No. 7.”

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

The Giants have signed offensive guard Solomon Kindley to the Practice Squad. To make room for Kindley, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of running back Antonio Williams. The 25-year old, 6’4”, 339-pound Kindley was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins waived him in August 2022. Kindley has played in 29 regular-season games with 15 starts.

OCTOBER 5, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Richie James (ankle), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and S Julian Love (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

“(Golladay) will not practice today,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “I doubt he’ll be ready to go this week.”

QB Daniel Jones (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OT Evan Neal (neck), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (foot), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

“(Jones will) practice some,” said Daboll. “We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll see where he’s at after today… Not surprised. He’s a pretty tough individual. I think he’s made a lot or progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So, we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.”

“Yeah, felt good,” said Jones after practice. “Felt good out there. I’ve been working with the trainers, and I’ve made a lot of progress the last couple of days. I’ll continue to listen to them and continue to do what I can to be back out there.”

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

