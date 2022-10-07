Seven New York Giants Ruled Out of Sunday’s Game

OCTOBER 7, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and did not practice on Friday.

Golladay, Toney, Mondeaux, Ojulari, and Flott did not make the trip to England and are officially out of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Taylor and Robinson made the trip, but also have been ruled out.

“(Toney) tweaked it again on Wednesday,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “So, wouldn’t be ready to go. We kept him home to get treatment… But it was the other hamstring; it wasn’t the same one… It was the other hamstring, not the one that he’s had.”

DL Leonard Williams (knee) and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis. Williams is officially “questionable” for the game; McCloud is expected to play.

QB Daniel Jones (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), OT Evan Neal (neck), CB Fabian Moreau (foot), and S Julian Love (concussion) fully practiced. All five players are expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday.