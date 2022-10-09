NEW YORK GIANTS 27 – GREEN BAY PACKERS 22…

An undermanned New York Giants football team upset the heavily-favored Green Bay Packers in a gritty, come-from-behind, 27-22 victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday. The Giants trailed the Packers 10-0, 17-3, and 20-10 before storming back with 17 second-half points while shutting out the Green Bay offense after halftime. The Giants are now 4-1 on the season.

The Giants held advantages in first downs (24-22), total net yards (338 to 301), net yards rushing (125 to 94), net yards passing (213 to 207), and time of possession (32:11 to 27:49). Neither team turned the football over.

The Packers received the ball to start the game and immediately put points on the scoreboard with 9-play, 49 drive that ended with a 46-yard field goal. The big play was a 35-yard completion from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to wide receiver Randall Cobb on 3rd-and-8.

After two three-and-outs by the Giants and one by the Packers, Green Bay went up 10-0 on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to wide receiver Allen Lazard. The two big gains on this 5-play, 60-yard possession were a 22-yard pass and a 33-yard pass interference penalty called against safety Xavier McKinney.

With the first quarter winding down, the Giants finally moved the ball, driving 45 yards in eight plays to set up a 48-yard field goal by place kicker Graham Gano. More than half the yards came on a 26-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to wideout Darius Slayton. Packers 10 – Giants 3.

However, the Packers appeared to take firm control of the game on the ensuing possession, scoring their second touchdown in two straight drives. The 13-play, 75-yard effort ended with Rodgers’ 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis. Packers 17 – Giants 3.

To New York’s credit, they responded with a gritty, 11-play, 86-yard drive. Running back Saquon Barkley broke off a 40-yard run on a direct snap. Jones threw a 15-yard strike to wide receiver Richie James on 3rd-and-13. He followed that up with a 10-yard completion to Slayton on 3rd-and-9. Two snaps later, tight end Daniel Bellinger scored on a double reverse. Packers 17 – Giants 10.

With 1:15 left before halftime, New York’s defense gave up their fourth scoring drive in five first-half Green Bay possessions. The Packers were able to move the ball 45 yards in eight plays to set up a 48-yard field goal to extend their lead 20-10 heading into the break.

The Giants received the football at the start of the third quarter. Jones converted on 3rd-and-3 with a 14-yard pass to Slayton and on 3rd-and-4 with a 6-yard run. However, New York’s offense was stopped just inside the red zone and the team settled for a 37-yard field goal, cutting the score to 20-13.

On their first possession of the second half, the Packers managed to pick up 46 yards and four first downs, but punted after a huge 6-yard sack by defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence on 3rd-and-8. The Giants then amazingly tied the game at 20-20 with a 15-play, 91-yard possession that took eight minutes off of the clock and resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Gary Brightwell. On this drive, Jones completed a 13-yard pass on 2nd-and-11, ran for 14 yards, threw a 11-yard pass on 3rd-and-4, ran for eight yards on 2nd-and-7, completed a 16-yard pass on 2nd-and-8, and threw for 5 yards on 3rd-and-3.

For the second straight possession, the Giants’ defense forced a punt, this one after a quick three-and-out. New York’s offense kept up the momentum, traveling 60 yards in just six plays. Barkley caught a short pass and sprinted for 41 yards to the Green Bay 19-yard line. After a 10-yard run by running back Matt Breida and penalties by both teams, Barkley scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard touchdown run around right end off a direct snap. Incredibly, with 6:08 to play, the Giants had scored 17 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game.

Missing both outside cornerbacks who had started this game in Adoree’ Jackson and Fabian Moreau, the undermanned Giants’ defense attempted to hold on. Rodgers and the Packers gained 69 yards in 13 plays, reaching the New York 6-yard line with 1:05 to play. But on 4th-and-1, the Giants blitzed and Rodgers’ pass was broken up by McKinney, turning the ball over on downs.

The Giants had to sweat out the final minute as Green Bay still had two timeouts and forced the Giants to punt. Head Coach Brian Daboll had punter Jamie Gillan take the intentional safety. After the free kick and a false start by the Packers, Rodgers was sacked on the game’s final play by linebacker Oshane Ximines at the Green Bay 29-yard line.

Playing with an injury-depleted receiving corps, Jones finished the game 21-of-27 for 217 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. On a gimpy ankle, he also ran the ball 10 times for 37 yards. Slayton led the receivers with six catches for 79 yards. Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 70 yards and also caught three passes for 36 yards.

After giving up 20 first-half-points, the defense shut out the Packers in the second half. Lawrence and Ximines had the team’s only two sacks, but the Giants were credited with six official quarterback hits on Rodgers and five tackles for losses. The Giants also broke up seven passes, including two by outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

On Saturday, the Giants signed S Tony Jefferson from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster. The team had a vacant roster spot and did not have to make a corresponding roster move.

The Giants activated (standard elevation) QB Davis Webb and WR Marcus Johnson from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster on the same day.

Inactive for the game were QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), DL Leonard Williams (knee), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf).

TE Chris Myarick (ankle) left the game in the first half, but returned in the second half. RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) left the game in the second half, but returned. CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), CB Fabian Moreau (unknown), and DL D.J. Davidson (unknown) left the game in the second half and did not return.

