Season Over for D.J. Davidson; Wednesday Giants Injury Report

GIANTS PLACE D.J. DAVIDSON ON INJURED RESERVE…

The New York Giants placed defensive lineman D.J. Davidson on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with a knee injury that he suffered on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Davidson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The Giants selected Davidson in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Davidson finished the season playing in five games with no starts, accruing four tackles.

OCTOBER 12, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), and P Jamie Gillan (not injury related) did not practice on Wednesday.

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE/FB Chris Myarick (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), and CB Darnay Holmes (quad) practiced on a limited basis.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

