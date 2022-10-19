Giants Sign Marcus Johnson to 53-Man Roster; Wednesday’s Injury Report

GIANTS SIGN MARCUS JOHNSON TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Johnson had been elevated to the game-day roster for the past three games, catching five passes for 60 yards.

The 6’1”, 207-pound Johnson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Eagles (2016-2017), Seattle Seahawks (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018–2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), and San Francisco 49ers (2022). The Giants signed him to the Practice Squad in early September. Johnson has played in 44 regular-season games with 14 starts, catching 56 passes for 899 yards and three touchdowns.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES…

On Tuesday, the Giants signed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and tight end Lawrence Cager to the Practice Squad. The team also terminated the Practice Squad contract of tight end Austin Allen.

The Giants terminated the contract of Cunningham in July 2022 with a non-football injury. The 27-year old, 6’6”, 311-pound Cunningham was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He was traded to the New England Patriots in August 2019. The Patriots cut Cunningham in late August 2021. The Giants signed Cunningham was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and the 53-man roster in October 2021. He ended up playing in 12 games with no starts. His only significant playing time came in Week 16 at right tackle, filling in for the injured Matt Peart. In four NFL seasons, Cunningham has played in 30 regular-season games, with six starts, all with the Cardinals in 2018. He has experience at both tackle positions.

The 25-year-old, 6’5”, 220-pound Cager was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New York Jets after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jets (2020-2021, 2022) and Cleveland Browns (2021). The Jets cut him on Saturday. Cager has played in four regular-season games with two starts, catching two passes for 35 yards.

Allen was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft.

OCTOBER 19, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (elbow), OC Jon Feliciano (groin), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) and practiced on a limited basis.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.