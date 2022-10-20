Thursday’s New York Giants Injury Report; Coordinators Address the Media

OCTOBER 20, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), S Xavier McKinney (not injury related), and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (elbow), OC Jon Feliciano (groin), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf) practiced on a limited basis.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.