Five Players to Miss Game Against Jacksonville Jaguars

OCTOBER 21, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not practice on Friday. All five players have been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

OC Jon Feliciano (groin) and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) practiced on a limited basis. Both are “questionable” for Sunday’s game.

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) and OT Andrew Thomas (elbow) fully practiced. Both are expected to play.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants host play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Sunday afternoon.