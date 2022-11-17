Giants Injury List Growing Again; Coordinators Address the Media

NOVEMBER 17, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), and OG Josh Ezeudu (neck) did not practice on Thursday.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (knee), DL Dexter Lawrence (back), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), OLB Jihad Ward (thumb), and S Dane Belton (clavicle) were limited in practice.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:00PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.