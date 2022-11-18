Five Giants Questionable for Lions Game

NOVEMBER 18, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and PK Graham Gano (illness) did not practice on Friday. Bellinger has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Gano is expected to play.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (knee), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), DL Dexter Lawrence (back), and S Dane Belton (clavicle) were limited in practice. Neal is “doubtful” for the game while, the five other players are “questionable.”

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) and OLB Jihad Ward (thumb) fully practiced and are expected to play.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants host the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.