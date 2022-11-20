DETROIT LIONS 31 – NEW YORK GIANTS 18…

The New York Giants were soundly beaten by the Detroit Lions 31-18 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the loss, the Giants fall to 7-3. Worse than the loss was a plethora of injuries suffered by New York, including starting cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ribs), offensive linemen Tyre Phillips (neck) and Jon Feliciano (neck), wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and safety Jason Pinnock (jaw). An early report indicates that Jackson may miss 3-5 weeks with an MCL sprain. Robinson’s knee injury appeared to be serious.

Some of the overall team statistics were misleading. The Giants out-gained the Lions in first downs (25 to 23), total net yards (413 to 325), and net yards passing (324 to 165). But on a very windy day, the Lions out-rushed the Giants 160 to 89. Most importantly, they won the turnover battle 3 to 0 and were 4-of-5 in red zone efficiency.

The Giants received the ball to start the game, but quickly went three-and-out. On their initial possession, the Lions moved the ball 64 yards in 11 plays, being halted for the only time in the red zone and settling for a 24-yard field goal. The Giants impressively responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants converted on a 4th-and-1 near midfield and a 3rd-and-7 on this possession. However, the extra point was missed. Giants 6 – Lions 3.

Detroit punted twice and New York once in the next three possessions. However near the 6-minute mark in the 2nd quarter, Jones threw his first interception since Week 3. The pick was returned 20 yards to the Giants’ 18-yard line. It took the Lions just three plays to regain the lead for good as running back Jamaal Williams scoring from four yards out. Lions 10 – Giants 6.

The Giants continued to self-destruct as running back Gary Brightwell muffed the ensuing kickoff. He recovered but an illegal block by cornerback Nick McCloud moved the ball back to the 6-yard line. New York picked up two first downs and punted. However, Jamie Gillan’s punt traveled only 25 yards. With just 2:19 left on the clock, the Lions were able to drive 68 yards in seven plays with Williams scoring his second rushing touchdown of the game. The half ended with Jones being sacked on 3rd-and-15 near midfield.

At the break, the Lions led 17-6.

Special teams issues continued for the Giants as the second half began. The Lions returned the kickoff 36 yards to their own 44-yard line. Nine plays later, Williams ran for his third touchdown of the game and the rout was on, Lions 24 – Giants 6.

The Giants picked up one first down on their first drive of the second half, but then Jones was intercepted for a second time on 4th-and-5 from the Lions’ 45-yard line. The interception was returned 38 yards to the New York 41-yard line. The New York defense did force a three-and-out, but the Giants were pinned back at their 7-yard line. The Giants gained three first downs, but punted on 4th-and-10 from the Detroit 49-yard line.

Detroit went three-and-out again. The Giants finally responded with their second scoring drive, moving the ball 67 yards in nine plays with running back Matt Breida scoring from three yards out. Jones ran for 15 yards on 4th-and-1 on this drive. However, Graham Gano missed his second extra point. Lions 24 – Giants 12 early in the 4th quarter.

With the New York defense forcing another punt on the ensuing drive, things could have gotten interesting but the Giants gave the ball right back when wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins fumbling the ball away at the New York 33-yard line after a catch. Four plays later, running back D’Andre Swift rushed for Detroit’s fourth rushing touchdown of the game. Lions 31 – Giants 12 with just over six minutes to play.

The Giants made the scoreboard look a tad more respectable by driving 75 yards in six plays. Jones connected with wide receiver Richie James for a 9-yard score. However, tight end Lawrence Cager dropped the 2-point conversion attempt. Lions 31 – Giants 18.

The Lions recovered the onside kick. With 4:19 left in the game, Detroit picked up two first downs and ran out the clock.

Jones finished the game 27-of-44 for 341 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 50 yards on seven carries. Before he left with a knee injury, Robinson led all receivers with nine catches for 100 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley was held to 22 yards on 15 carries (1.5 yards per rush).

The defense allowed 160 yards rushing. They did not sack the quarterback and were credited with only three quarterback hits and three pass defenses. The defense also did not create a turnover.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ACTIVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated OG Shane Lemieux from Injured Reserve. Lemieux suffered an unspecified foot or toe injury in the first preseason game and was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of August.

The Giants activated (standard elevation) TE Lawrence Cager from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster on the same day.

Inactive for the game were TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), RT Evan Neal (knee), WR David Sills, OG Jack Anderson, ILB Austin Calitro, and OLB Quincy Roche.

RT Tyre Phillips (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (ribs), OC Jon Feliciano (neck), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and S Jason Pinnock (jaw) were injured and did not return. According to TheScore, Jackson suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss 3-5 weeks. Robinson was spotted on crutches after the game. Pinnock was taken to the hospital.

POST-GAME REACTION…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

