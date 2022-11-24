DALLAS COWBOYS 28 – NEW YORK GIANTS 20…

An undermanned New York Giants team played a gutty first half against the Dallas Cowboys, but were overwhelmed by three straight second-half touchdowns. The Giants lost 28-20 on Thanksgiving and fell to 7-4 on the season.

Aside from the scoreboard, the Cowboys also held team statistical advantages in first downs (26 to 21), total net yards (430 to 300), net yards rushing (169 to 90), net yards passing (261 to 210), and time of possession (34:09 to 25:51). A big difference was the Cowboys were 7-of-11 on 3rd down (63.6 percent) while the Giants were just 3-of-11 (27.3%) and 0-of-2 on 4th down. New York did win the turnover battle two to zero.

The Giants received the football to start the game, gained 20 yards on the first play, but then were forced to punt. The Cowboys picked up one first down on their first possession and decided to go for it on 4th-and-2 from their own 40-yard line. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was stuffed by linebacker Jaylon Smith, turning the ball over on downs. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw a 23-yard pass to tight end Chris Myarick. After a sack, a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was nullified due to tackle Tyre Phillips being illegally downfield. Two incomplete passes and an intentional grounding penalty led to the Giants settling for a 57-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

The Cowboys crossed midfield on their second possession, but quarterback Dak Prescott was intercepted by cornerback Rodarius Williams at the New York 30-yard line. The Giants went three-and-out. The ensuing Dallas drive went 93 yards in 11 plays, lasting over six minutes, and resulted in Elliott scoring from six yards out. Cowboys 7 – Giants 3 early in the 2nd quarter.

The Giants responded with their own touchdown as New York drove 75 yards in nine plays. The Giants benefited from a defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-2. The big play was then a 44-yard strike from Jones to wide receiver Darius Slayton down to the 1-yard line. Two plays later, running back Saquon Barkley scored from one yard out. Giants 10 – Cowboys 7.

After both teams exchanged three-and-outs, Dallas drove into Giants territory. But at the 2-minute warning, a Prescott pass was deflected by cornerback Darnay Holmes and intercepted by Julian Love. He returned the ball 17 yards to the New York 27-yard line. With 1:50 left on the clock, the Giants gained 44 yards in eight plays to set up a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

At the half, the Giants led 13-7.

The Cowboys imposed their will on the Giants with three straight touchdown drives after the break. Dallas drove 75 yards in 14 plays, 44 yards in six plays, and 80 yards in 10 plays as Dallas went up 28-13 with nine minutes left in the game.

Meanwhile, a key turning point for the Giants offensively came on their first possession of the second half after the Cowboys had regained the lead 14-13. Facing a 4th-and-1 from their own 45-yard line, Jones threw an errant short pass to Barkley, who dropped what would have been a first down. Dallas then proceeded to score their second touchdown of the half on the short field. The Giants gained a couple of first downs on their second drive and then punted the ball away early in the 4th quarter. That’s when Dallas drove for their third touchdown of the half.

Trailing by 15 points with less than nine minutes to play, the Giants reached the Cowboys 39-yard line by then turned the football over on downs with 3:12 left to play. The Cowboys drove to the New York 28-yard line but missed a 46-yard field goal. With 1:13 left on the clock, the Giants scored a garbage-time touchdown by driving 64 yards in seven plays with wide receiver Richie James catching a 1-yard touchdown. The Cowboys recovered the onside kick with seven seconds left.

Jones finished the game 21-of-35 for 228 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. His leading receiver was James who caught five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Barkley was held to just 39 yards on 11 carries.

The Giants did force two turnovers, but they also gave up over 430 yards of offense. The team generated no sacks although outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux was credited with five quarterback hits. The Giants also had six tackles for losses.

ROSTER MOVES, PRACTICE SQUAD ACTIVATIONS, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants signed OL Devery Hamilton and S Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. To make room for these two players, the Giants waived ILB Austin Calitro and OLB Quincy Roche.

The Giants activated (standard elevations) OL Korey Cunningham and S Terrell Burgess from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster on the same day.

Inactive for the game were TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OC Jon Feliciano (neck), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), RT Evan Neal (knee/illness), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and CB Fabian Moreau (oblique).

CB Cor’Dale Flott left the game with a concussion and did not return.

POST-GAME REACTION…

