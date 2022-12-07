Wednesday’s New York Giants Injury Report

DECEMBER 7, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OG Mark Glowinski (maintenance day), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), DL Leonard Williams (neck), DL Dexter Lawrence (maintenance day), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and S Julian Love (maintenance day) did not practice on Wednesday.

WR Richie James (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (knee), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), and CB Nick McCloud (hamstring) were limited in practice.

WR Kenny Golladay (illness) fully practiced.

The Giants have re-signed OT Roy Mbaeteka to the Practice Squad. The Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of Mbaeteka at the end of September. The Giants originally signed Mbaeteka in April 2022 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program (IPP). The 6’9”, 320-pound Mbaeteka is from Nigeria. He has no high school or collegiate experience playing football.

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.