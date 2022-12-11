PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 48 – NEW YORK GIANTS 22…

The New York Giants were annihilated by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, losing 48-22. With the defeat, the Giants fell to 7-5-1 on the season and 0-3-1 in the NFC East.

Predictably, the Eagles also dominated overall team stats, out-gaining the Giants in first downs (27 to 18), total net yards (437 to 304), net yards rushing (253 to 123), net yards passing (184 to 181), and time of possession (32:30 to 27:30). The Eagles also won the turnover battle 1 to 0.

The game became a blowout almost immediately with the Eagles scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions and the Giants countering meekly with four straight punts. Philadelphia’s first possession travelled 84 yards in 14 plays and took 8:05 off of the clock. Their second possession was a 12-play, 91-yard drive that took another five minutes off of the clock. The touchdown came on a 41-yard pass on 4th-and-7. Their third drive last one play, a 33-yard touchdown pass after a botched 15-yard punt that was ruled an illegal kick. With 8:16 left in the 2nd quarter, the Eagles were up 21-0.

The Giants finally got on the board later in the quarter after linebacker Elerson Smith blocked an Eagles’ punt that set the ball up on the Philadelphia 15-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Daniel Jones found wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a 2-yard score. The Eagles returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the New York 35-yard line. After picking up one first down, , the Eagles were stopped inside the red zone and settled for a 29-yard field goal with under a minute to play.

At the half, the Eagles led 24-7.

The Eagles extended their lead to 27-7 after their first drive of the 3rd quarter, gaining 63 yards in eight plays to set up a 39-yard field goal. The Giants responded with an 11-play, 75-yard effort that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jones on 3rd-and-goal. Eagles 27 – Giants 14.

The Eagles immediately added another touchdown, driving 63 yards in eight plays again, this time resulting in a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles 34 – Giants 14. After both teams punted, the Giants drove to the Philadelphia 18-yard line with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, but New York turned the ball over on downs at the 23-yard line. The Eagles scored again with a 7-play, 76-yard effort that ended with a 40-yard touchdown run by running back Miles Sanders. Eagles 41 – Giants 14.

With six minutes left in the game, the Giants brought Tyrod Taylor in at quarterback but he immediately fumbled the ball away when sacked. The Eagles recovered at the Giants’ 23-yard line. Four plays later, they added their final touchdown with running back Boston Scott scoring from three yards out.

The Giants added a garbage-time touchdown on their final possession, driving 75 yards in nine plays with Taylor throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Richie James. Taylor also completed the 2-point conversion attempt to Hodgins.

Jones finished the game 18-of-27 for 169 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He was sacked four times and ran for 26 yards on four carries, including a touchdown. The leading receiver was James, who caught seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Pathetically, the leading rusher was back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who ran for 40 yards on two carries. Running back Saquon Barkley was limited to 28 yards on nine carries. Taylor was also sacked three times as the Giants gave up seven sacks.

Defensively, the Giants allowed 437 yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles averaged 6.6 yards per offensive play and were 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) on 3rd down and 1-of-1 (100 percent) on 4th down. The Giants did accrue four sacks, with two by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The team was credited with only two pass defenses and did not force a turnover.

Special teams was a disaster, allowing a 66-yard kickoff return and botching a punt that led to an easy touchdown.

On Saturday, the Giants activated (standard elevation) DL Ryder Anderson and CB Zyon Gilbert from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster.

Inactive for the game were DL Leonard Williams (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), WR David Sills, TE Lawrence Cager, and CB Rodarius Williams.

TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) left the game and did not return. Inside linebackers Micah McFadden (ankle/neck) and Jaylon Smith (unknown) underwent x-rays after the game. WR Richie James was also evaluated for a concussion after his late touchdown catch.

