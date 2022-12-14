Wednesday New York Giants Injury Report; Giants Sign Returner

DECEMBER 14, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Richie James (concussion), OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), OLB Jihad Ward (concussion), DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and S Julian Love (rest day) did not practice on Wednesday.

TE Daniel Bellinger (rib), DL Leonard Williams (neck), LB Elerson Smith (Achilles), and CB Nick McCloud (illness) were limited in practice.

LB Micah McFadden (neck/ankle) fully practiced.

Head Coach Brian Daboll also indicated that S Xavier McKinney, who is currently on the Non-Football Injury List with a broken hand, is unlikely to play this weekend. OG/OC Ben Bredeson, who is currently on Injured Reserve with a knee injury, could be available.

The Giants have signed WR/KR/PR Jaydon Mickens to the Practice Squad. The 28-year old, 5’11”, 170-pound Mickens was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Oakland Raiders after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Raiders (2016-2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2018, 2021), Carolina Panthers (2019), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019-2021). Mickens has played in 38 regular-season games with no starts, catching 15 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He has experience returning both kickoffs and punts. Mickens has ball security issues as a returner with six career fumbles.

To make room for Mickens, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contract of OT Roy Mbaeteka. The Giants originally signed Mbaeteka in April 2022 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program (IPP). The 6’9”, 320-pound Mbaeteka is from Nigeria. He has no high school or collegiate experience playing football.

