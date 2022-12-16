Five Key Giants Questionable for Game Against Commanders

DECEMBER 16, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

OG Josh Ezeudu (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) did not practice on Friday. All three players have been officially ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

TE Daniel Bellinger (rib), DL Leonard Williams (neck), and CB Nick McCloud (illness) were limited in practice. All three players are “questionable” for the game.

WR Richie James (concussion), OLB Jihad Ward (concussion), and ILB Micah McFadden (neck/ankle) fully practiced. James and Ward are “questionable” while McFadden is expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Washington Commanders in Maryland on Sunday night.