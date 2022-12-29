Xavier McKinney Returns to Practice; Coordinators Address the Media

DECEMBER 29, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were limited in practice on Thursday.

“We’re taking it day by day still,” said Jackson, who has been out since Week 11. “Just going out there, doing all the precautions, doing it right by the book and by the plan. Not trying to rush it. Every day, every week it’s getting better.”

S Xavier McKinney, who is currently on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, has been designated for return and practiced today. The Giants now have 21 days to make a decision on whether to return him to the 53-man roster. If they do not do so within that 3-week timeframe, his season will be officially over.

Head Coach Brian Daboll said he was “not sure” if McKinney could play in Sunday’s game. “Just starting him today,” said Daboll. “I think the first thing is just let him get out here, move around. He hasn’t played in a while, but he’s got a contraption to protect his hand. So, I figure we’ll get him started. He’s been moving around, rehabbing. His lower body’s obviously good. So, we’ll go ahead and let him practice. And then just kind of see where he’s at.”

“I’m trying to (play this weekend),” said McKinney. “I’m telling them I can play, but like I said it’s up to the trainers, the docs.”

GIANTS CLAIM WYATT DAVIS, CUT CHRIS MYARICK…

The Giants claimed OG Wyatt Davis off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. The 23-year old, 6’4”, 315-pound Davis was originally selected in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Davis spent time on both the 53-man roster (6 games with no starts) and Practice Squad as a rookie. The Vikings waived him in late August 2022 and the Giants immediately signed him to their Practice Squad. However, a week later the New Orleans Saints signed Davis to their 53-man roster. The Saints waived him in November and he was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals, who cut him on Tuesday. In all, Davis has played in eight NFL games with no starts.

To make room for Davis, the Giants waived FB/TE Chris Myarick, who has played in 13 games this year with eight starts, catching seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The 6’5”, 261-pound Myarick was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He spent all of 2019 and most of 2020 on the Practice Squad of the Dolphins, though he did play in three games in 2020. The Giants signed Myarick was signed to the Practice Squad in early September 2021 and the 53-man roster in November. That year, he ended up laying in eight games with three starts, catching three passes for 17 yards and one touchdown.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players practice again on Friday (11:45AM-1:00PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.