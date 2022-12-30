Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful and Azeez Ojulari Questionable

DECEMBER 30, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

DL Leonard Williams (neck), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were limited in practice on Friday. Jackson is officially “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts; Ojulari is “questionable”; and Williams is likely to play.

“(Jackson will) do some more stuff today,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We’ll take it right up to the end (game-time decision). He’s really the only guy we’ll take right up to the end… (Williams and Ojulari) should be good to go… barring anything that happens today (at practice).”

S Xavier McKinney, who is currently on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List, practiced for the second straight day. However, he is not expected to play on Sunday. “I’d say that yesterday was kind of the first step of getting him back out there,” said Daboll. “I thought he moved around well. Conditioning, I thought, was good. Obviously, hasn’t played a game in a while. I’d probably say probably not this week, but he looked good up there.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Saturday. The Giants play the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.