First Giants Injury Report Before Playoff Game Against Eagles

JANUARY 17, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants conducted a walk-through practice on Tuesday. The following injury report is a projection provided by the team:

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad), ILB/S Landon Collins (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (back), CB Fabian Moreau (hip), and S Julian Love (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.

S Jason Pinnock (abdomen) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (12:45-2:30PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.