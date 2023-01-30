Other Teams Pursuing New York Giants Coaches

MIKE KAFKA CONTINUES TO DRAW INTEREST…

The Arizona Cardinals are the fourth NFL team to interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka for their head-coaching vacancy, joining the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. The interview will reportedly take place on Tuesday. The Texans have interviewed Kafka twice, once virtually and the second time in person. The Denver Broncos reportedly may also be interested in Kafka.

The 35-year old Kafka first became a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, when he served an offensive quality control coach. He was then promoted by the Chiefs to quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and then quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator (2020-2021).

COLTS INTERVIEW DON MARTINDALE AGAIN…

The Indianapolis Colts have held a second interview with New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale for their head-coaching vacancy. The 59-year old Martindale served as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens for four years before joining the Giants last offseason. From 2012-2017, he was the linebackers coach of the Ravens.

BUCCANEERS INTERESTED IN SHEA TIERNEY…

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have interviewed New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The 36-year old Tierney served as the assistant quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills for two years before joining the Giants last offseason.