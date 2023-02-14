Giants Keep Mike Kafka; Team Re-Signs Two Free Agents

GIANTS KEEP MIKE KAFKA…

Mike Kafka will be returning as the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants in 2023. The Arizona Cardinals have hired Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, passing on Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo. Kafka had also interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans for their now-filled head coaching vacancies. All of the open head-coaching vacancies have now been filled.

The Giants learned last week that Don “Wink” Martindale would also be remaining as the team’s defensive coordinator. He had interviewed twice with the Colts.

The 35-year old Kafka first became a coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, when he served an offensive quality control coach. He was then promoted by the Chiefs to quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) and then quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator (2020-2021).

GIANTS RE-SIGN LAWRENCE CAGER AND JACK ANDERSON…

The Giants have re-signed tight end Lawrence Cager and offensive guard Jack Anderson, both of whom were set to become exclusive rights free agents on March 15.

The Giants first signed Cager to the Practice Squad in October 2022 and the 53-man roster in November 2022. He ended up playing in six regular-season games with three starts, catching 13 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. The 6’5”, 220-pound Cager was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the New York Jets after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jets (2020-2021, 2022) and Cleveland Browns (2021). The Jets cut him in mid-October 2022. Cager has played in 10 regular-season games with five starts.

The Giants claimed Anderson off of waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles in late August 2022. He played in 12 regular-season games with two starts, one at left guard against the Cowboys and one at right guard against the Eagles. He was a bit shaky against these top two defensive lines. The 6’4”, 314-pound Anderson was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills. The Eagles signed Anderson off of Buffalo’s Practice Squad in September 2021. He played in two games with one start for Philadelphia. Anderson spent part of the 2021 season on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.