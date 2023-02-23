New Running Back Coach for Giants; Brian Daboll Hires Son

NEW RUNNING BACK COACH FOR GIANTS…

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts hired DeAndre Smith, who served as the running backs coach for the New York Giants in 2022. It is not yet publicly known what role Smith will serve on the Colts’ staff.

Media sources reported on Thursday that the Giants replaced Smith with Jeff Nixon, who served as Assistant Head Coach-Offense for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. The 48-year old Nixon was the running backs coach for the Panthers in 2020 and 2021. He had interviewed for the offensive coordinator vacancy with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month. Nixon also worked with Brian Daboll with the Miami Dolphins in 2011 when Daboll was the team’s offensive coordinator and Nixon the running backs coach.

BRIAN DABOLL HIRES SON…

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll has hired one of his sons, Christian Daboll, as an offensive assistant coach. Christian has served as a student coach at Penn State University for the last three and a half years. Last season, he signaled in the plays during games.

DAVIS WEBB BECOMES QB COACH FOR BRONCOS…

Davis Webb, who served as the third-string quarterback for the New York Giants in 2022, has been hired by the Denver Broncos as the team’s quarterback coach. Webb had spent the entire season on the Giants’ Practice Squad, but started the regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.