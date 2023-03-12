Giants Re-Sign Sterling Shepard

Multiple media sources are reporting that the New York Giants have re-signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15. The New York Post is reporting that the deal is a 1-year, veteran minimum contract believed to be around $1.16 million.

The Giants placed Shepard on Injured Reserve in late September 2022 after he tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 3. He finished the season with 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Shepard was selected in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants. Shepard started all 16 games in 2016 and 2018, but has now missed significant time due to injury in his five other seasons. He has never come close to cracking the 1,000-yard mark in a single season or duplicating his 8-touchdown season of his rookie campaign (he now has 22 career touchdowns). Shepard had a horrible season in 2021, culminating with a torn left Achilles’ tendon injury in mid-December. Before that, Shepard had already missed seven games with hamstring and quad injuries. He finished the year playing in seven games, catching just 36 passes for 366 yards and one touchdown.

For a listing of the team’s free agents, see the New York Giants 2023 Free Agency Scorecard.