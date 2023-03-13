Giants Agree to Terms with Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Re-Sign Two

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent nose tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and re-signed running back Matt Breida and offensive guard Wyatt Davis. Nunez-Roches’ contract is reportedly a 3-year deal, while Breida reportedly signed a 1-year contract worth $2.3 million with incentives.

The 29-year old, 6’2”, 307-pound Nunez-Roches was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent time with the Chiefs (2015-2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018), and Buccaneers (2018-2022). Nunez-Roches has played in 102 regular-season games with 38 starts. His best season was in 2022 when he played in 17 regular-season games with 10 starts, accruing 33 tackles and two sacks. Nunez-Roches is a good run defender who rarely flashes as a pass rusher. Tough and a good locker room presence.

The Giants signed Breida as an unrestricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills in March 2022. He played in every game, with one start, and finished the season with 54 carries for 220 yards (4.1 yards per carry), and one touchdown. He also caught 20 passes for 118 yards. Breida was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2017-2020), Miami Dolphins (2020), and Bills (2021). Breida has played in 81 regular-season games with 20 starts, rushing the ball 520 times for 2,501 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns. He also has caught 103 passes for 847 yards and six touchdowns.

The Giants claimed Davis off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals in late December 2022. The 6’4”, 315-pound Davis was originally selected in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. Davis spent time on both the 53-man roster (6 games with no starts) and Practice Squad as a rookie. The Vikings waived him in late August 2022 and the Giants immediately signed him to their Practice Squad. However, a week later the New Orleans Saints signed Davis to their 53-man roster. The Saints waived him in November and he was claimed off of waivers by the Cardinals, who cut him in late December. In all, Davis has played in nine NFL games with no starts. His first real NFL action came in the Giants’ regular-season finale against the Eagles.

For a listing of the team’s free agents, see the New York Giants 2023 Free Agency Scorecard.