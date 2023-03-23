Giants Sign Amani Oruwariye and Tommy Sweeney

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agents cornerback Amani Oruwariye (Detroit Lions) and tight end Tommy Sweeney (Buffalo Bills). Oruwariye reportedly signed a 1-year contract.

The 27-year old, 6’2”, 202-pound Oruwariye was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Lions. In four seasons in Detroit, Oruwariye played in 53 regular-season games with 36 starts, accruing 173 tackles, 24 pass defenses, nine interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. His best seasons were in 2020 and 2021, when he started 29 games. Oruwariye struggled in 2022 and was benched in late October after he had started five games.

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 251-pound Sweeney was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Bills. In four seasons in Buffalo, Sweeney played in 24 regular-season games with four starts, catching just 18 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. He missed all of 2020 with foot, COVID, and myocarditis issues. Sweeney is a good blocker.

