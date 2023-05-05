Day One of New York Giants Rookie Mini-Camp

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE MINI-CAMP BEGINS…

The first day of the New York Giants two-day rookie mini-camp was held on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There were 73 players in attendance, including the team’s seven 2023 draft picks, nine signed undrafted rookie free agents, five players previously on the roster, and 52 tryout players (including a few veterans).

“Had meetings last night with these rookies,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “There’s really kind of four groups here, if you will. There are the drafted guys, the UDFAs that we signed, the tryout players, which I’d say there’s a considerable amount of them, and then some of our players who are able to participate.

“We’ll have two days here of work. I wouldn’t say extensive work, just kind of get their feet wet. But it was good to get the players in here yesterday and get to meet a bunch of new guys. Again, you never know what you find out here. Ryder (Anderson) was a tryout guy last year and made our roster. (Tomon) Fox was a UDFA who ended up being on a roster and playing some plays. It’s good to kind of get to know these guys and for them to get to know us. I’d say that’s really the biggest thing is to get to know the player and let them know how we do things. The physical stuff, that’ll all come here in the next few weeks.”

PARTICIPANTS…

Draft Picks (7):

CB Deonte Banks

OC John Michael Schmitz

WR Jalin Hyatt

RB Eric Gray

CB Tre Hawkins III

DL Jordon Riley

S Gervarrius Owens

Signed Undrafted Rookie Free Agents (9):

QB Tommy DeVito

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

TE/FB Ryan Jones

OLB Habakkuk Baldonado

ILB Dyontae Johnson

ILB Troy Brown

CB Gemon Green

S Alex Cook

LS Cameron Lyons

New York Giants “Veterans” (5):

RB Jashaun Corbin

WR Kalil Pimpleton

WR Makai Polk

CB Leonard Johnson

S Trenton Thompson

Undrafted rookie and veteran tryout players (52).

GIANTS SIGN THREE DRAFT PICKS…

The Giants have signed the following three of their 2023 NFL Draft selections:

RB Eric Gray (5th round)

CB Tre Hawkins (6th round)

S Gervarrius Owens (7th round)

GIANTS SIGN NINE ROOKIE FREE AGENTS…

As indicated above, the Giants have officially signed nine undrafted rookie free agents:

QB Tommy DeVito, 6’2”, 210lbs, 4.64, University of Illinois (Video)

Transfer from Syracuse, where he was benched. DeVito lacks height, but he is a physically tough quarterback. However, pressure can bother him and he needs to play with more consistency.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, 6’3”, 224lbs, 4.38, West Virginia University (Video)

Wheaton combines excellent size, speed, and overall athletic ability. He can can high-point a ball and win contested catches. However, he is a poor route runner and should be more productive than he has been. Inconsistent hands.

TE/FB Ryan Jones, 6’3”, 247lbs, 4.78, East Carolina University

Jones caught 41 passes for 413 yards and five touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

OLB Habakkuk Baldonado, 6’5”, 260lbs, 4.78, University of Pittsburgh (Video)

Baldonado was born in Rome, Italy. He played defensive end in a 4-3 defense in college, but projects to edge in Wink Martindale’s defense. His best season was in 2021, when he had 9.5 sacks. Baldonado has good size and strength and he plays hard. However, he lacks ideal quickness as a pass rusher.

ILB Dyontae Johnson, 6’2’’, 230lbs, 4.76, University of Toledo

Johnson had 109 tackles, eight tackles for losses, three pass defenses, three sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in his final collegiate season. He is productive and instinctive, but lacks ideal size and speed.

ILB Troy Brown, 6’1”, 220, 4.69, University of Mississippi

Brown lacks ideal size and and strength, but he diagnoses well and has proven to be productive (93 tackles in his final collegiate season).

CB Gemon Green, 6’2”, 186lbs, 4.52, University of Michigan (Video)

Green lacks ideal speed for the position, but he has experience in multiple coverages, including man. Green does not make many plays on the football. He plays a physical game but needs to be more consistent in run support.

S Alex Cook, 6’1’’, 196lbs, 4.68, University of Washington

Cook has average size and lacks ideal speed. He is an aggressive player who is better against the run. He does not make many plays on the football in the passing game. Team captain.

LS Cameron Lyons, 6’0’’, 225lbs, 5.00, University of North Carolina-Charlotte

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

