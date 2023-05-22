Giants Add Ryan Cowden to Front Office; Two More Draft Picks Signed

GIANTS ADD RYAN COWDEN TO FRONT OFFICE…

Although not officially announced, the New York Giants have reportedly hired Ryan Cowden to a senior front office position. Pro Football Talk is reporting that his title will be executive advisor to the general manager.

Cowden’s entire career has been spent with two teams: the Carolina Panthers (2000-2015) and Tennessee Titans (2016-2023). Ironically, in January 2022, he was interviewed by John Mara for the team’s then vacant general manager position that was eventually filled by Joe Schoen. Cowden and Schoen worked together with the Panthers from 2001-2007 and reportedly have remained close friends. In fact, Schoen mentioned Cowden in his introductory press conference with the Giants in January 2022 as someone who has a great influence on him.

With the Panthers, Cowden served as a scouting assistant (2000), area scout (2001-2007), national scout (2008-2012), national scout/senior college scout (2012-2014), and assistant director of college scouting (2014.2015).

With the Titans, Cowden served as director of player personnel (2016-2017) and vice president of player personnel (2018-2023). He also served as the team’s interim general manager from December 2022 until January 2023.

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE DRAFT PICKS…

The Giants signed cornerback Deonte Banks (1st round) and WR Jalin Hyatt (3rd round), two of their selections from the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team had earlier signed RB Eric Gray (5th round), CB Tre Hawkins (6th round), DL Jordon Riley (7th round), and S Gervarrius Owens (7th round).

Only OC John Michael Schmitz (2nd round) remains unsigned.

CHARGERS SIGN NICK WILLIAMS…

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed New York Giants unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Nick Williams to a 1-year contract.

The Giants signed Williams as an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions in late July 2022. Williams was placed on Injured Reserve in early November with a biceps injury. In 2022, he played in eight games with seven starts, accruing 15 tackles, two quarterback hits, and two pass defenses. Williams played 45 percent of defensive snaps in games that he appeared. The 6’4”, 310-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has spent time with the Steelers Steelers (2013-2014), Kansas City Chiefs (2014-2016), Miami Dolphins (2016-2017), Chicago Bears (2018-2019), and Detroit Lions (2020-2021).

