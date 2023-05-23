New York Giants OTAs Begin; Entire Giants 2023 Draft Class Signed

NEW YORK GIANTS OTAs BEGIN…

The New York Giants began the third and final phase of their offseason program on Monday, with veterans and rookie participating together. The Giants held their first two of 10 Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices on Monday and Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. While these two practices were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:

Monday:

Tuesday:

The Giants will hold their third OTA on Thursday, with media access.

The Giants’ 9-week offseason program began on April 17. The three phases of the program break down as follows:

Phase One: Activities during this 2-week period are limited to to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

On-field workouts during this 3-week period may include may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect-play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three: Activities during this 4-week period include 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) and a mandatory veteran mini-camp. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Remaining offseason program schedule:

May 25: New York Giants OTA #3 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #3 (media access). May 30: New York Giants OTA #4.

New York Giants OTA #4. May 31: New York Giants OTA #5 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #5 (media access). June 2: New York Giants OTA #6.

New York Giants OTA #6. June 5-6: New York Giants OTAs #7 and #8.

New York Giants OTAs #7 and #8. June 8: New York Giants OTA #9 (media access).

New York Giants OTA #9 (media access). June 9: New York Giants OTA #10.

New York Giants OTA #10. June 13-15: New York Giants mandatory mini-camp.

GIANTS 2023 NFL DRAFT CLASS SIGNED…

The Giants have signed center John Michael Schmitz, their 2nd-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. All of the team’s seven draft selections are now signed, including CB Deonte Banks (1st round), WR Jalin Hyatt (3rd round), RB Eric Gray (5th round), CB Tre Hawkins (6th round), DL Jordon Riley (7th round), and S Gervarrius Owens (7th round).