Knee Surgery for Jarrad Davis; Giants Lose Assistant Special Teams Coach

KNEE SURGERY FOR JARRAD DAVIS…

According to media reports, New York Giants inside linebacker Jarrad Davis has undergone knee surgery and will miss an unspecified “prolonged” period of time. The cause and severity of the knee injury are also not publicly known. The Giants had re-signed Davis to a 1-year, $1.2 million contract this offseason.

The Giants signed Davis to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Detroit Lions in late December 2022. He was pressed into service immediately, starting the regular-season finale and the two playoff games at inside linebacker. In those three contests, he was credited with 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits.

Davis was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. He has spent time with the Lions (2017-2020, 2022) and New York Jets (2021). Davis has played in 68 regular-season games with 51 starts.

GIANTS LOSE ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS COACH…

New York Giants Assistant Special Teams Coach Anthony Blevins has been hired as the new head coach of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers. The 46-year old Blevins had been with the Giants since 2018, including under head coaches Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. He had served as assistant special teams coach in 2018-2019, assistant defensive backs coach in 2020, assistant linebackers coach/special teams assistant in 2021, and then back to assistant special teams coach last season.