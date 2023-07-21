NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN COLE BEASLEY AND JAMES ROBINSON…

The New York Giants have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley (Buffalo Bills) and street free agent running back James Robinson (released by the New England Patriots on June 12).

The 34-year old, 5’8”, 174-pound Beasley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2012 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Cowboys (2012-2018), Bills (2019-2021, 2022), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022). Beasley has played in 138 regular-season games with 41 starts, catching 489 passes for 4,966 yards, and 28 touchdowns. He barely played in 2022 for the Buccaneers and Bills, but started 18 games for the Bills in 2020-2021. In 2020, he earned second-team All-Pro honors, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. Beasley also has some experience returning punts earlier in his career.

The 24-year old, 5’9”, 219-pound Robinson was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2020-2022), New York Jets (2022), and New England Patriots (2023). Robinson has played in 39 regular season games with 32 starts, rushing the ball 514 times for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was most productive in 2020-2021 when he started 27 games, but he did tear his Achilles’ tendon near the end of the 2021 campaign.

OTHER ROSTER MOVES…

As expected, the Giants have placed Jarrad Davis on season-ending Injured Reserve with a knee injury that required surgery. The team also waived/failed physical cornerback Leonard Johnson with an undisclosed injury.

The Giants signed cornerback Darren Evans to the 90-man roster. Evans was originally signed an an undrafted rookie free agent by the Giants after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived before the season started. He spent a day on the team’s Practice Squad before being cut again.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

New York Giants veterans report to summer training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, July 25th. The first training camp practice is on Wednesday, July 26th.