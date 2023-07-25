 

Giants Make Nine Roster Moves, Including Placing Six on the PUP

Jul 252023
 
Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (October 16, 2022)

Wan’Dale Robinson – © USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made nine more roster moves in advance of tomorrow’s first summer training camp practice.

Placed on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List:

  • WR Sterling Shepard (coming off ACL tear)
  • WR Wan’Dale Robinson (coming off ACL tear)
  • OG Marcus McKethan (coming off ACL tear)
  • DL A’Shawn Robinson (coming off meniscus tear)
  • DL D.J. Davidson (coming off ACL tear)
  • CB Aaron Robinson (coming off ACL tear)

Placed on the Non-Football Injury List:

  • WR Jamison Crowder (calf)

Placed on the Reserve/Did-Not-Report List:

  • DL Vernon Butler

In addition, cornerback Leonard Johnson was waived off of Injured Reserve with an injury settlement.

Players on the PUP still count towards the 90-man roster limit.

