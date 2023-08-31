Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Address the Media; Two More Practice Squad Moves

GENERAL MANAGER JOE SCHOEN AND HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Joe Schoen’s and Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

GIANTS SIGN TWO MORE PLAYERS TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have signed running back Taiwan Jones and offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield to the Practice Squad, meeting the 16-man limit.

The 35-year old, 6’0”, 195-pound Jones was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. He has spent time with the Raiders (2011-2017), Buffalo Bills (2017-2018), Houston Texans (2019), and Bills again (2020-2022). Jones has played in 137 regular-season games with no starts, carrying the ball just 53 times for 223 yards and no touchdowns. He has also caught 19 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. Jones was a special teams captain in Buffalo.

The 23-year old, 6’5”, 320-pound Mayfield was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He played tackle in college but the Falcons named him their starting left guard during his rookie season when he started 16 games. Mayfield missed all of 2022 with a lower back injury. The Falcons waived him on Tuesday.

INJURY REPORT…

CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remains on the Reserve/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List from the Active/PUP List. TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown) remains on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

WR Parris Campbell (rest day), WR Cole Beasley (quad), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), and S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) did not practice.

RB Gary Brightwell (knee) and S Bobby McCain (concussion) returned to practice.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off until Monday, when they return to practice to prepare for the opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.