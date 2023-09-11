DALLAS COWBOYS 40 – NEW YORK GIANTS 0…

The New York Giants were completely and utterly embarrassed by the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. The Giants begin the season 0-1 and in last place in the NFC East.

The scoreboard was telling, but so were the overall game stats. Despite running 66 offensive plays, the Giants were held to 14 first downs and 171 total net yards, including only 63 net yards passing.

The Giants received the football to start the game and had their best offensive possession of the night, moving from their own 25-yard line to the Dallas 8-yard. However, on 3rd-and-2, a false start on left tackle Andrew Thomas and a bad snap by center John Michael Schmitz pushed New York back to the 21-yard line. Place kicker Graham Gano’s 45-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown. The Cowboys missed the extra point. It was all downhill for the Giants after that.

After the Giants went three-and-out on their second possession, the Cowboys responded with a 9-play, 72-yard drive that resulted in a 21-yard field goal to make the score 9-0. On the third play of New York’s third possession, a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones went off of the hands of running back Saquon Barkley after contact from a defender. It was intercepted and returned 22 yards for a defensive score. The Cowboys were now up 16-0.

The Giants went three-and-out again near the end of the first quarter. Dallas responded with another field goal drive, this time moving 60 yards in 11 plays to make it 19-0. On the very next offensive snap by the Giants, Jones was intercepted at the New York 38-yard line. Five plays later, the Cowboys pretty much ended the game with a 2-yard rushing touchdown that made the score 26-0.

The Giants gained 57 yards on their sixth possession of the half, but the drive ended with a missed 36-yard field goal. After a three-and-out by the Cowboys, the half ended appropriately with Daniel Jones being sacked.

If the 26-0 halftime deficit wasn’t dreary enough, Dallas made it worse by marching down the field (10 plays, 75 yards) for a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter. 33-0. The Giants gained one first down before Jones was sacked twice more and the team was forced to punt. After a Dallas punt, the Giants gained 30 yards and then turned the football over on downs at midfield as the third quarter ended.

The Cowboys opened the fourth quarter with their final touchdown drive of the night, an 8-play, 50-yard affair that resulted with another rushing score. On New York’s very next offensive snap, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins fumbled the ball away after a 24-yard catch. Dallas mercifully went three-and-out. Then came a ridiculous 10-play drive by the Giants that picked up three first downs but only netted 19 yards due to penalties and sacks. The Giants turned turned over the ball on downs again. The game ended with a whimper three minutes later.

The Giants’ 12 offensive possessions resulted in:

a blocked field goal for a touchdown

two interceptions, one resulting in a touchdown

a fumble

two turnovers on downs

a missed field goal

three punts

the end of the half and the end of the game

Jones, who was harassed much of the night, finished the game 15-of-28 for 104 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked seven times, losing 47 yards, and hit 12 times. No Giant had more than three catches or 36 receiving yards. Barkley rushed 12 times for 51 yards and Jones rushed 13 times for 43 yards.

The defense allowed five scoring drives, including three rushing touchdowns. Dallas was 6-of-13 (46 percent) on third down and 1-of-2 on fourth down. The Giants had no sacks only hit the quarterback three times. They did not create a turnover.

INACTIVES AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated (standard elevation) RB Taiwan Jones from the Practice Squad to the 53-man roster.

Inactive for the game were WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), and OL Shane Lemieux.

CB Deonte Banks left the game with cramps. LT Andrew Thomas injured his hamstring on the blocked field goal and eventually departed the contest. He will have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. PK Graham Gano took a cleat to his calf and underwent x-rays after the game.

POST-GAME REACTION…

Transcripts and video clips of post-game media sessions with Head Coach Brian Daboll and the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

GIANTS RE-STRUCTURE CONTACTS OF TWO MORE PLAYERS…

ESPN is reported on Saturday that the Giants have re-structured the contracts of defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke. Both moves converted 2023 base salary into signing bonuses, creating a total of $1.55 million in additional cap space.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Head Coach Brian Daboll will address the media by conference call on Monday.