Five Offensive Linemen on the Giants Injury Report

OCTOBER 4, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and Shane Lemieux (groin) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (knee), RT Evan Neal (hand/ankle), OG Marcus McKethan (knee), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) were limited in practice.

TAIWAN JONES CUT…

To make room for OG Justin Pugh, who was signed to the Practice Squad yesterday, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of RB Taiwan Jones on Tuesday as well.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Thursday afternoon (12:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.