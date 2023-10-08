MIAMI DOLPHINS 31 – NEW YORK GIANTS 16…

For the fourth time in five games, the New York Giants were obliterated by their opponent, this time losing 31-16 to the Miami Dolphins. Worse, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury in the 4th quarter. X-rays were taken after the game and he will undergo further scans on Monday. Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 12 in 2021, which caused him to miss the rest of that season.

As for the game, it was more of the same for the Giants. New York still has not scored an offensive touchdown in the first half of a game this season, and did not score an offensive touchdown in this game. An offensive line already missing three players lost another during the contest. Jones was sacked six times and back-up quarterback Tyrod Taylor was also sacked once. The defense finally created a turnover, actually three, but gave up over 500 yards of offense.

Miami out-gained New York in first downs (22 to 15), total net yards (524 to 268), net yards rushing (222 to 85), and net yards passing (302 to 183). The Giants did win the time of possession (35:59 to 24:01) and turnover (3 to 0) battles.

The Giants received the ball to start the game, picked up one first down, and then punted. The Dolphins then easily drove 89 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 early lead with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass. The Giants held the ball for more than seven minutes on their second possession, but only netted 38 yards on 13 plays. Place kicker Graham Gano missed his 55-yard field goal on the first play of the 2nd quarter.

Miami’s second possession ended when safety Xavier McKinney forced running back De’Von Achane to fumble with linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux recovering the loose ball at the New York 38-yard line. However, the Giants’ offense went three-and-out. The ensuing punt was downed at the 6-yard line. Three plays later, Achane redeemed himself with 76-yard touchdown sprint to give the Dolphins a 14-0 advantage.

New York’s offense finally put points on the board on their fourth and final possession of the first half, as the team took another six minutes off of the clock with a 13-play, 44-yard drive that ended with a 49-yard field goal by Gano to cut the score to 14-3 with 3:41 left before halftime.

Highlighted by a 64-yard pass to wideout Tyreek Hill, it only took Miami two plays to reach the Giants’ 4-yard line. However, on 3rd-and-goal, Tagovailoa’s pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was deflected by linebacker Bobby Okereke and intercepted in the end zone by safety Jason Pinnock. He returned the pick 102 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Despite the one-sided game, the Giants only trailed by four points with 1:35 to play. Miami’s offense did put more points on the board before halftime, moving 50 yards in nine plays to set up a 40-yard field goal.

At the half, the Dolphins led 17-10.

A back-breaker occurred early in the 3rd quarter. On Miami’s third play, on 3rd-and-4, Tagovailoa completed a 69-yard touchdown to Hill. In less than a minute, the score was now 24-10. The Giants responded with a couple of first downs and punted. Nevertheless, New York was still very much alive when Okereke intercepted Tagovailoa on 3rd-and-4, returning the ball to the Miami 22-yard line. A holding penalty on reserve offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield pushed the Giants back on 3rd-and-3 and the team settled for a 37-yard field goal by Gano. Dolphins 24 – Giants 13.

For all intents and purposes, the Dolphins put the game away on their next possession. An 8-play, 75-yard drive ended with a 2-yard touchdown run at the end of the 3rd quarter. Every yard of this possession was gained on the ground.

Both teams went three-and-out early in the 4th quarter. Jones was then knocked out of the game on the first play of the second New York possession of the quarter. Taylor replaced him at quarterback with the Giants only netting 18 yards in 10 plays to set up a 51-yard field goal to make the score 31-16 with just under nine minutes to play.

After another three-and-out by the Dolphins, Taylor and the Giants gained 66 yards on 13 plays, but the possession ended with Taylor being tackled just short of the first-down marker on 4th-and-3 at the 19-yard line with 1:21 left to play. The Dolphins then ran out the clock.

Jones was 14-of-20 for 119 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. He was sacked six times and left the game injured. Taylor was 9-of-12 for 86 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked once. The leading receiver was tight end Darren Waller with eight catches for 86 yards. Running back Eric Gray led the team in rushing with just 25 yards on 12 carries. Running back Matt Breida had 21 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, the Giants allowed over 500 yards of offense, including chunk plays of 76, 69, and 64 yards. The Giants finally did create their first turnovers of the year, with three, including a defensive score. Thibodeaux had the team’s only sack.

On Saturday, the Giants activated offensive linemen Jaylon Thomas and Jalen Mayfield from the Practice Squad.

Inactive for the game were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OL Shane Lemieux (groin), ILB Micah McFadden (ankle), DL Jordon Riley, and S Gervarrius Owens.

QB Daniel Jones (neck), OG Marcus McKethan (knee), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) all left the game with injuries. QB Tyrod Taylor also had the wind knocked out of him and CB Deonte Banks injured his ankle late in the contest.

POST-GAME REACTION…

