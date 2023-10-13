Daniel Jones Ruled Out of Bills Game; 18 Giants on Injury Report

OCTOBER 13, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
The following seven players did not practice on Friday (also includes official injury designations for game against the Buffalo Bills):
- QB Daniel Jones (neck – out)
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring – out)
- RT Evan Neal (ankle – questionable)
- OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder – out)
- OT Matt Peart (shoulder – out)
- DL D.J. Davidson (knee – questionable)
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle – out)
In addition, the following six players were limited in practice (also includes official injury designations for game against the Buffalo Bills):
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle – questionable)
- RB Gary Brightwell (ankle – questionable)
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee – probable)
- TE Darren Waller (groin – questionable)
- OL Shane Lemieux (groin – questionable)
- ILB Micah McFadden (ankle – questionable)
The following five players full practiced (also includes official injury designations for game against the Buffalo Bills):
- OG Marcus McKethan (knee – probable)
- CB Deonte Banks (ankle – probable)
- CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle – probable)
- CB Adoree’ Jackson (ribs – probable)
- P Jamie Gillan (illness – probable)
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Their is no media availability to the Giants on Sunday. The team plays the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday night.
