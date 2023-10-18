Offensive Line Roster Moves; Wednesday’s Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have made the following roster moves:

Placed OL Joshua Ezeudu on Injured Reserve with a toe injury that he suffered in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Head Coach Brian Daboll said he did not know if Ezeudu will return this year; his season may be over.

on Injured Reserve with a toe injury that he suffered in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Head Coach Brian Daboll said he did not know if Ezeudu will return this year; his season may be over. Waived OT Jalen Mayfield from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to the Practice Squad. Mayfield was signed to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad on Saturday.

from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to the Practice Squad. Mayfield was signed to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad on Saturday. Waived TE Lawrence Cager from the 53-man roster.

from the 53-man roster. Re-signed OL Tyre Phillips to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Philadelphia Eagles.

to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Philadelphia Eagles. Signed OT Josh Miles to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Atlanta Falcons.

to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Atlanta Falcons. Signed OL Justin Pugh to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad.

The Giants originally claimed Tyre Phillips off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in early September 2022. He played in 12 games with five starts, including four games at right tackle when Evan Neal was out and the regular-season finale at left tackle. The 6’5”, 330-pound Phillips was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He has experience playing both guard and tackle.

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 325-pound Miles was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He has played in 17 games with no starts. Miles missed all of 2022 with an undisclosed injury and was signed by the Falcons in March 2023.

The Carolina Panthers signed S Alex Cook off of the Giants’ Practice Squad to their 53-man roster.

OCTOBER 18, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following five players did not practice on Wednesday:

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

OL OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OL Evan Neal (ankle)

OL Matt Peart (shoulder)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee – maintenance day)

The following seven players were limited in practice:

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OL Mark Glowinski (quad/ankle)

OL Shane Lemieux (biceps/groin)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle/shoulder)

PK Graham Gano (knee)

The following three players fully practiced:

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

DL D.J. Davidson (knee)

CB Tre Hawkins (knee)

Daniel Jones has not yet been cleared for contact. “He’s doing better,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “He’ll be out here today at practice doing some stuff. We’ll see where we’re at… He’ll be throwing, and I would say he’s eager to come back. He wants to play, but obviously, just like any player, if you’re not ready to play based on the doctor’s evaluation, we won’t put him out there, but he’s getting better. That’s why we’re going to have him out here today.

“Andrew Thomas will not participate but he is getting better. He’s going to be doing stuff with the trainers. He is getting closer… (Evan Neal’s ankle is) swollen a little bit, so we’re going to rehab him.”

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.