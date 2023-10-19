Another Giants Offensive Lineman to IR; Thursday’s Injury Update

MORE OFFENSIVE LINE ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants had to make more roster moves pertaining to the offensive line on Thursday after it was revealed that Shane Lemieux tore his biceps in practice on Wednesday. The injury-prone Lemieux was placed on Injured Reserve and is likely done for the season. To fill that roster spot, the Giants re-signed Sean Harlow off of the Practice Squad of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants signed Harlow as an unrestricted free agent from the Arizona Cardinals in early August 2023 and waived him four weeks later on cutdown day. The 6’4”, 284-pound Harlow was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He has spent time with the Falcons (2017, 2018-2020), Indianapolis Colts (2018), and Cardinals (2021-2022). Harlow has played in 34 regular-season games with eight starts, five at left guard in 2021 and three at center in 2022 with the Cardinals.

OCTOBER 19, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following three players did not practice on Thursday:

OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

OL OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OL Matt Peart (shoulder)

The following five players were limited in practice:

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

OL Evan Neal (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

PK Graham Gano (knee)

The following six players fully practiced:

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

OL Mark Glowinski (quad/ankle)

DL D.J. Davidson (knee)

CB Tre Hawkins (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (ankle/shoulder)

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

