Giants Make Five Roster Moves

The New York Giants made five roster moves on Tuesday:

(calf) and OT (shoulder) were placed on Injured Reserve. RB Deon Jackson was claimed off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

The 24-year old, 6’0”, 218-pound Jackson originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him in September 2023 and he was immediately signed to the Practice Squad of the Browns. The Browns signed him to their 53-man roster last Saturday and waived him Monday. Jackson has played in 26 regular-season games with three starts, carrying the ball 94 times for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He also has caught 35 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants originally signed Corbin as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the team’s Practice Squad. The Giants waived Corbin in late August 2023 and he was then signed to the Practice Squad of the Carolina Panthers.

The 27-year old, 6’5”, 248-pound Hollins was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Hollins has spent time with the Broncos (2019-2020), Los Angeles Rams (2020-2022), and Green Bay Packers (2022-2023). The Packers released him on Saturday. Hollins has played in 59 regular-season games with seven starts, accruing 115 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.