Daniel Jones Out Another Game; Andrew Thomas Doubtful

OCTOBER 27, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The only player who did not practice on Friday was RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring). He’s officially been ruled out of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The following eight players were limited in practice:

QB Daniel Jones (neck – ruled out of Jets game)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee – probable for game)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring – questionable for game)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring – doubtful for game)

RT Evan Neal (ankle – questionable for game)

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder – questionable for game)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee – questionable for game)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck – questionable for game)

“(Jones is) throwing,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll who ruled Jones out of the game. “He feels better every day. He’s done a good job here with the things that he can do out here on the practice field. Take it one day at a time, but he’s getting closer… All I’ll tell you is I meet with the trainers and the doctors and what they tell me he can do, that’s what we do.”

When asked if he thinks Jones will play again this year, Daboll responded, “He’s getting better, and we’ll see where he is next week. I don’t have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better, and we’ll see where he is next week.”

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) and PK Graham Gano (knee) fully practiced and are expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Their is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.