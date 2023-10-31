New York Giants Make Six Roster Moves

The New York Giants have made the following six roster moves:

Signed QB Tommy DeVito to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad.

Terminated contract of WR/Returner Gunner Olszewski from the 53-man roster and re-signed him to the Practice Squad. (two transactions)

Signed QB Matt Barkley to the Practice Squad.

Signed CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver to the Practice Squad.

Terminated the Practice Squad contract of OL Jaylon Thomas.

The 33-year old, 6’2”, 227-pound Barkley was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The well-travelled Barkley has spent time with the Eagles (2013–2015), Arizona Cardinals (2015-2016, 2017), Chicago Bears (2016), San Francisco 49ers (2017), Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018-2020, 2022-2023), Tennessee Titans (2021), Carolina Panthers (2021), and Atlanta Falcons (2021). Barkley has played in 19 regular-season games with seven starts, completing 212-of-363 passing attempts for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. He also has 10 career fumbles.

The 25-year old, 6’0”, 190-pound Thomas-Oliver was originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, who cut him in September 2023. In his first three years with the Panthers, Thomas-Oliver played in 25 regular-season games with no starts, accruing 17 tackles.