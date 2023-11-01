Wednesday’s New York Giants Injury Report

NOVEMBER 1, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (ankle), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back), and PK Graham Gano (left knee) were limited in practice.

QB Daniel Jones (neck) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.