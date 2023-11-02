Giants Place Graham Gano on Injured Reserve, Sign Randy Bullock

GIANTS PLACE GRAHAM GANO ON IR, SIGN RANDY BULLOCK…

The New York Giants have placed place kicker Graham Gano on Injured Reserve with a left knee injury that requires surgery. Though not official yet, the team has agreed to terms with place kicker Randy Bullock, who will be first signed to the Practice Squad. Bullock was one of four kickers to work out for the team on Thursday.

The 33-year old, 5’9”, 210-pound Bullock was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He has spent time with the Texans (2012-2015), New York Jets (2015), Giants (2016), Pittsburgh Steelers (2016), Cincinnati Bengals (2016-2020), Detroit Lions (2021), and Tennessee Titans (2021-2022). In his last season with Tennessee, Bullock was 17-of-20 on field goal attempts (85 percent) and 28-of-28 on extra points.

NOVEMBER 2, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), and DL Dexter Lawrence (rest day) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (ankle), and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back) were limited in practice.

QB Daniel Jones (neck) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.