Giants Sign Kicker Cade York to 53-Man Roster; Friday’s Injury Update

GIANTS SIGN KICKER CADE YORK TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

The New York Giants have signed place kicker Cade York to the 53-man roster. York was on the Practice Squad of the Tennessee Titans. The 22-year old, 6’1”, 206-pound York was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. The Browns waived York in late August 2023 and he was immediately signed by the Titans to their Practice Squad. In 2022, York was 24-of-32 (75 percent) on field goal attempts and 35-of-37 on extra point attempts.

The Giants placed kicker Graham Gano (knee) on Injured Reserve and signed kicker Randy Bullock to the Practice Squad yesterday. “We’ll have (York and Bullock) out here today (at practice) and do some kicks and see where we’re at for Sunday,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “We’ll see where they’re at here when they kick and snap with (long snapper) Casey (Kreiter) and hold with (punter) Jamie (Gillan) and do all those things. We’ll do a bunch of that today.”

NOVEMBER 3, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Both have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), RT Evan Neal (ankle), and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (back) were limited in practice. Corbin, Thomas, and Neal are officially “questionable” for the game while Thibodeaux is expected to play.

QB Daniel Jones (neck), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) fully practiced. All three are expected to play.

“(Thomas and Neal) had good days (in practice on Wednesday and Thursday),” Head Coach Brian Daboll said before Friday’s practice. “We’ll see how they do today. I think they’re making progress, getting close. We’ll let them go out there and practice today and see where they’re at… I’d say both of them are improving, so we’ll see where they’re at. They’ve taken some team reps, which is good. We’ll give them a little bit more today, and we’ll see where they’re at after practice today.”

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada on Sunday.