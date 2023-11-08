GIANTS MAKE ROSTER MOVES AT QUARTERBACK…

The New York Giants have placed QB Daniel Jones (ACL) on Injured Reserve and signed QB Matt Barkley to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. In addition, the Giants have signed QB Jacob Eason and RB Hassan Hall to the Practice Squad.

Meanwhile, Head Coach Brian Daboll said rookie Tommy DeVito will start against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 25-year old, 6’6”, 231-pound Eason was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2020-2021), Seattle Seahawks (2021-2022), Carolina Panthers (2022), San Francisco 49ers (2022), and Carolina Panthers (2023). Eason has only thrown 10 passes in two NFL regular-season games.

The 23-year old, 5’10”, 196-pound Hall was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cleveland Browns after the 2023 NFL Draft. He has spent time on the Practice Squads of the Browns and Arizona Cardinals this year.

NOVEMBER 8, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RB Deon Jackson (concussion), RT Evan Neal (ankle), OL Sean Harlow (personal matter), NT Dexter Lawrence (rest day), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday.

When asked about Neal, who was spotted on crutches in the locker room, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “I’d say he’s not great. I’d put him in the week-to-week category. Not going to say he’s definitely not going to make it, but I’d say he’s probably more week-to-week than day-to-day.”

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) were limited in practice.

Ojulari, who was placed on Injured Reserve in mid-October with an ankle injury, has been designated for return. The Giants now have 21 days to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. “We’re going to open Azeez up so hopefully he’ll be ready to go this week,” said Daboll.

OL Justin Pugh (ankle) and S Dane Belton (back) fully practiced.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.