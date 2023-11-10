Evan Neal and Adoree’ Jackson Won’t Play Against Cowboys

NOVEMBER 10, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RT Evan Neal (ankle), OG Mark Glowinski (personal matter), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) did not practice on Friday. Neal and and Jackson have been ruled out of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Glowinski, who has missed two straight days of practice, is officially “questionable” for the game.

When asked if Neal was headed towards Injured Reserve, Head Coach Brian Daboll responded, “Too early to tell.”

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), RB Deon Jackson (concussion), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) were limited in practice. Jackson has been ruled out of the game. Corbin, Campbell, and Ojulari are “questionable.”

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), OG Justin Pugh (ankle), and S Dane Belton (back) fully practiced. All three are expected to play.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Their is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team pays the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Sunday.