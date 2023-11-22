Wednesday’s New York Giants Injury Report

NEW YORK GIANTS CUT CADE YORK…

The New York Giants have waived place kicker Cade York from the 53-man roster. York was signed by the Giants off of the Practice Squad of the Tennessee Titans almost three weeks ago. He did not play in a game for the Giants.

NOVEMBER 22, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RB Saquon Barkley (rest day), WR Darius Slayton (neck), RT Evan Neal (ankle), NT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), and ILB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib) did not practice on Wednesday.

RB Eric Gray (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (hip), LT Andrew Thomas (knee), OT Tyre Phillips (knee), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) practiced on a limited basis.

OC John Michael Schmitz (finger) fully practiced.

Gray, who was placed on Injured Reserve in October with a calf injury, has been designated for return. The Giants now have 21 days to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.

QB Daniel Jones underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his right knee.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team will practice on Thursday, but there will be no media availability to the team on Thanksgiving. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will address the media on Friday.