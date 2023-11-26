NEW YORK GIANTS 10 – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 7…

In an ugly football game played by two bad football teams, the New York Giants prevailed 10-7 against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. With the win, the Giants improved their overall record to 4-8.

Like last week’s game against the Washington Commanders, the Giants came up on top because of turnovers. New York won the turnover battle three to one, with two interceptions setting up both scores by the Giants. The game was secured when the Patriots missed a 35-yard field goal with three seconds left that would have sent the game into overtime.

Overall, New England out-gained the Giants in first downs (18 to 10), total net yards (283 to 220), net yards rushing (147 to 58), and time of possession (34:06 to 25:54). The Giants did pass for more net yards (162 to 136).

The Giants and Patriots each had seven first-half possessions. The results:

Giants: Fumble, punt, punt, punt, punt, touchdown, punt.

Patriots: Punt, punt, interception, punt, interception, punt, end of half.

The Giants actually drove deep into Patriots’ territory on their first possession, with quarterback Tommy DeVito throwing a 29-yard deep pass to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. But two plays later, New York fumbled the ball away at the New England 26-yard line. After four consecutive punts, cornerback Deonte Banks intercepted a deep pass from quarterback Mac Jones at the New York 43-yard line near the end of the 1st quarter. However, following a 19-yard run by running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants were halted again and punted.

After the Patriots and Giants exchanged two more punts, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke intercepted Jones at the New York 19-yard line and returned the interception 55 yards to the New England 26-yard line. DeVito threw a 12-yard pass to Hyatt on 3rd-and-8 to the 12-yard line. Then on 3rd-and-10, DeVito found wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for the 12-yard catch-and-run for the score.

Both teams exchanged punts again in the final two minutes of the first half. At the break, the Giants led 7-0.

The Patriots benched Mac Jones at halftime with Bailey Zappe now playing at quarterback to start the 3rd quarter. New England proceeded to tie the game on their first possession of the second half, driving 60 yards in 11 plays, including a 4th-and-1 conversion. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored from seven yards out.

In the first half, the New York offense generated eight first downs and 155 yards of offense. In the second half, the Giants only managed two more first downs and 65 more yards, with 20 of those wiped out due to penalties. Not counting the final kneel down, the Giants had four possessions with three ending in punts. The second and last “scoring drive” was a 7-play, 8-yard possession that resulted in a 42-yard field goal by kicker Randy Bullock after an interception by safety Xavier McKinney. The Giants went ahead 10-7 with just over eight minutes to play.

Both the Patriots and Giants exchanged punts before the Patriots had one final chance to tie or win the game. Starting at midfield, New England kept the drive alive by converting on 4th-and-4. Then a 13-yard run by Stevenson reached the New York 22-yard line. The Patriots gained five more yards on the next three plays, setting up a game-tying, 35-yard field goal attempt. However, kicker Chad Ryland missed wide left with three seconds to play. Giants win.

DeVito completed 17-of-25 passes for 191 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He was sacked six times. His leading target was Hyatt who caught five passes for 109 yards. Barkley was held to 46 yards on 12 carries.

Playing without nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, the defense held the Patriots to just 283 yards, but surrendered another 147 yards on the ground. The Giants intercepted three passes and generated two sacks (1.5 by linebacker Jihad Ward and 0.5 by linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux). McKinney was credited with 10 tackles, two pass defenses, and one interception. Okereke had eight tackles, two passes defenses, and an interception.

ROSTER MOVES, INACTIVES, AND INJURY REPORT…

On Saturday, the Giants activated RB Eric Gray off of Injured Reserve. Gray was placed on IR last month with a calf injury.

Inactive for the game were RT Evan Neal (ankle), NT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), RB Jashaun Corbin, OLB Boogie Basham, and S Gervarrius Owens.

DL Jordon Riley (finer) and ILB Carter Coughlin (hip) left the game with injuries.

POST-GAME REACTION…

