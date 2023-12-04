TYROD TAYLOR DESIGNATED FOR RETURN…

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been designated for return off of Injured Reserve. The Giants now have 21 days to either activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Taylor was placed on Injured Reserve in early November with a rib injury he suffered in Week 8 against the New York Jets.

On November 28, the Giants released tight end Tommy Sweeney from the team’s Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List. Sweeney was placed on the NFL in late August after he had suffered an undisclosed medical issue on the sidelines while not practicing during training camp. Sweeney did miss part of the 2020 NFL season with myocarditis. The Giants signed Sweeney as an unrestricted free agent from the Buffalo Bills in March 2023.

On November 30, the Giants signed WR Dylan Drummond to the Practice Squad. To make room for Drummond, the team terminated the Practice Squad contract of OLB Oshane Ximines.

The 23-year old, 6’0”, 186-pound Drummond was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent September-November on the team’s Practice Squad until he was cut on November 29. Drummond was elevated to the 53-man roster for one game in October.

The Giants drafted Ximines in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In five seasons with the Giants, Ximines played in 48 regular-season games with nine starts, accruing 71 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

JALIN HYATT EARNS “ROOKIE OF THE WEEK” HONORS…

On November 30, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was named “Rookie of the Week” for his performance against the New England Patriots in Week 12. In that game, Hyatt caught five passes for 109 yards, including receptions of 41, 29, and 22 yards.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team returns to practice on Tuesday afternoon. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.